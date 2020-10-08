Metro police arrest South Nashville quadruple shooting suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested 19-year-old Emmanuel Oboh following a quadruple shooting at the Egyptian Latino Tobacco Market on September 27.

Officers arrested Oboh Thursday afternoon in the 2500 block of Sharondale Drive. Oboh is accused of shooting four people at the South Nashville Market on Millwood Drive.

According to police, Oboh was in a physical fight with another 19-year-old man just before he grabbed a pistol from his car in the parking lot and opened fire. Police say Oboh did not initially hit his intended victim and three innocent bystanders were wounded by bullets.

All four victims were taken to the hospital but were expected to be O.K.

Oboh faces several charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.