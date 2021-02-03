Metro police arrest serial robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a serial robbery suspect in connection to an attempted hold-up at a Dollar General and several other burglaries across Davidson County.

Police say at around 8:10 p.m. Monday, 33-year-old Shacorra Sumler went into the Dollar General located in the 3000 block of Brick Church Pike and demanded money from the register. When the clerks struggles to open the register, Sumler reportedly chambered a round in her gun and told them she was tired of them “playing with me.”

One of the employees hit the alarm and Sumler fled the scene.

Later that same night at around 9 p.m., Sumler allegedly robbed the Subway located in the 2400 block of Gallatin Pike, according to police.

Coordinated police work between several precincts led to Sumler being identified as the suspect. She was taken into custody Tuesday at her home on Green Ridge Drive.

East Precinct officers on Tuesday also issued an aggravated robbery warrant against Sumler for the Subway hold-up.

Police say Sumler is currently under investigation for at least eight more commerical robberies across Davidson County. Her booking photo is being withheld pending lineups.