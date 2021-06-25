Metro police arrest man in possession of over 100 pounds of drugs

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A drug bust on Bell Road resulted in the arrest of a man from Colorado.

Metro Police say officers seized 60 pounds of methamphetamine and 50 pounds of cocaine in a Bell Road parking lot. The drugs reportedly belonged to 42-year-old Garrett Willis of Edgewood, Colorado.

Garrett Willis (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Willis is being held in the Metro Jail on felony meth and cocaine charges. Bond was set at $250,000.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration were all involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss