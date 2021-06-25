Metro police arrest man in possession of over 100 pounds of drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A drug bust on Bell Road resulted in the arrest of a man from Colorado.

Metro Police say officers seized 60 pounds of methamphetamine and 50 pounds of cocaine in a Bell Road parking lot. The drugs reportedly belonged to 42-year-old Garrett Willis of Edgewood, Colorado.

Garrett Willis (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Willis is being held in the Metro Jail on felony meth and cocaine charges. Bond was set at $250,000.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration were all involved in the investigation.