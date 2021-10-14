Metro police arrest man and recover gun, SUV involved in armed robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a man on assault charges and recovered a gun and a SUV used in an armed robbery.

Metro police say offices found the stolen Lexus SUV driving on Trinity Lane near Old Matthews Road at around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. With help in the air from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officers were able to follow the Lexus to Alameda Street. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Carlos Word, parked the car and ran into a home. He came outside after officers arrived and made announcements ordering him to come out.

As Word was taken into custody, officers searched the home he ran into and found two handguns, one of which was stolen, two cellphones, a wallet and five car keys. The stolen gun was taken from a car on Griffin Place in September. The front driver side window had been broken out, according to police.

The stolen Lexus was taken overnight Saturday from a home on Fern Avenue. The keys had been left in the victim’s purse in another car, which was left unlocked. The Lexus was used earlier Wednesday afternoon during a robbery where four construction workers were held up at gunpoint at a house on Providence Heights.

Word has been charged with vehicle theft and theft of a firearm. At the time of his arrest, he was free on a $76,000 bond on aggravated assault and vandalism charges involving his ex-girlfriend.

A photo of Word is being withheld pending lineups, police say.