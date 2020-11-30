Metro police arrest man accused in South Nashville stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man accused of a Sunday night stabbing inside of a home in South Nashville.

Police arrested 19-year-old Devin Burrows-Nedeau Monday afternoon. This comes after a stabbing on Autumn Drive that critically injured 38-year-old John Miley.

Witnesses told police the two men got into an argument around 6 p.m. Sunday that turned physical. Burrows-Nedeau is accused of having a large knife that he used to stab Miley, who had been living at the home for several weeks.

Miley was stabbed multiple times in the head and neck area and was initally taken to Summit Hospital. Miley was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Burrows-Nedeau was arrested at his home on Meadowlake Terrace. He is charged with attempted homicide and is being held on a $350,000 bond.