Metro police arrest high ranking MS-13 gang member

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has arrested a high-ranking gang member following a shootout at Club Miami on Halloween morning.

The United States Department of Justice announced Sergio Alvarado, also known as Sergio Ochoa, is a local leader of an MS-13 Gang clique. He is being charged as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Alvarado was initially arrested by MNPD after fleeing from officers around 4 a.m. October 31. Police heard gunfire coming from the vicinity of Club Miami. Officers found one person in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Alvarado ran from police following the shooting. Officers eventually found him in a wooded area. Police found two pistols from the spot Alvarado ran from.

A detention motion filed Friday claims Alvarado is the leader of the local MS-13 clique Thompson Place Locos Salvatrucha. The motion also says Alvarado’s criminal history includes drug trafficking and firearm offenses. Alvarado was on supervised release following a 2017 case where he received a 30-month sentence for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. He also broke the terms of his release by associating with a known felon, Michael Mosely, at Dogwood Bar in Nashville, moments before Mosely stabbed two individuals to death on December 21, 2019.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, in addition to MNPD. Trial Attorney Matthew Hoff with the Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ahmed Safeeullah are prosecuting the case.