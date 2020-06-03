Metro Police arrest 18-year-old in connection with Nashville courthouse vandalism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have announced an additional arrest following Saturday’s rioting at the Historic Courthouse in Nashville.

Detectives have arrested Vincent Hamer, 18, on charges of aggravated rioting and felony vandalism.

A tweet from the Metro Police Department states video and still images show Hamer using objects to break at least 2 windows at the Historic Courthouse on Saturday.

Hamer was identified through a tip sent in by the public.

