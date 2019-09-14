Metro police: 5 teens arrested, stolen guns and cars recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police’s Juvenile Crime Task Force made five arrests Friday night and a stolen car and guns were recovered, according to officials.

According to a release, officers responded Friday night to a Hampton Street motel to follow up on information that teens were in one of the rooms with guns.

Police said they knocked on the door to the room and were greeted by a strong odor of marijuana.

Officers said during a sweep of the room, two pistols were found in the bathroom, one in the toilet and one in the shower. One of the guns was a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol that was reported stolen from an unlocked car in Nashville on Mar. 31. A 17-year-old was also carrying a gun in his waistband.

Police also found multiple key fobs in the room, one of which belonged to a white Toyota Corolla parked in the motel lot, according to a release. The car was reported stolen out of Clarksville on Sept. 11.

(Photo: Metro-Nashville Police Department)

Officials said in an incident earlier Friday evening, police recovered a stolen gray Toyota Corolla that in the 3100 block of Ewingwood Drive. The car was taken from a home burglary Friday morning on Michigan Avenue.

Detectives said they sent task force officers home surveillance that showed a 15-year-old, who was in the motel room, stealing the car. The 15-year-old admitted to the burglary and to parking the Corolla on Ewingwood Drive.

All five teens, two 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds, and a 17-year-old, were all booked into juvenile detention on gun and auto theft charges.

