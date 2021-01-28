Metro police: 16-year-old charged with murder after shooting juveniles in pickup truck

Metro police have charged 16-year-old Tristan Williams with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide following the shooting of three juveniles in November.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have charged 16-year-old Tristan Williams with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide following the shooting of three juveniles in November.

On November 24, four juveniles were traveling in a stolen pickup truck on Interstate 24 eastbound near Shelby Avenue. The driver, 12-year-old Abdiwahab Adan, and 14-year-old passenger, Donquez Abernathy, were shot and killed. In addition, a 14-year-old girl in the front passenger seat was wounded.

According to police, Williams was sitting in the rear passenger seat and had a serious gunshot wound to his leg.

The car was stolen days earlier from Cabin Harbor Drive after its keys had been left inside the vehicle.

Police are still investigating the motive. Williams is being held at the juvenile detention center.