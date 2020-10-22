Metro Police: 1 transported to hospital following Madison shooting

Metro police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Madison that sent one man to the hospital.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Madison that sent one man to the hospital.

Police were called to the 200 block of East Palestine Avenue just after 9 p.m. They discovered a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was discovered near Falcon View Apartments. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

