Metro patrol car hit during burglary investigation in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro police patrol car was hit by a car burglary suspect at an Antioch apartment complex late Monday night.

It happened at Cedar Pointe Apartments off Bell Road just before midnight.

Metro police said the officer was called to the apartment complex after receiving reports of suspects breaking into cars.

As officers approached the suspects, a silver Chrysler 300 pulled out and hit the front driver’s side of the patrol car and drove away, according to Metro police.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

Metro police reported several vehicles in the lot had been burglarized.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.