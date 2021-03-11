Metro Nashville homicides doubled compared to this time last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The number of homicides in Metro Nashville so far this year were twice the amount for the same period of 2021.

According to the department’s latest report, there were 16 homicides between January 1, 2020 and March 6, 2020. There have been 32 homicides so far in 2021.

Metro police’s South, North and Hermitage precincts were where most of the homicides happened so far this year. The South Nashville precinct saw a roughly 66% increase in homicides up to this date in 2021.

