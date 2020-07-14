Metro: Man suspected of making multiple threatening phone calls charged with terrorism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigation by North Precinct officers and Specialized Investigations Division detectives led to this afternoon’s arrest of

An investigation by Metro Nashville and Specialized Investigations Division detectives led to the arrest of 30-year-old Joshua W. Jones on Tuesday.

Jones is suspected of making threatening phone calls Tuesday morning to the Department of Emergency Communications (DEC) and a crisis hotline. He is alleged to have made threatening statements toward Nashvillians, including police officers on an early Tuesday morning call with DEC. He then allegedly followed that up with a call to Mobile Crisis later in the morning, threatening their employees.

Jones is also suspected of making threatening calls in May and June.

A release from Metro Police states communications from Jones have been increasingly threatening and specific, including naming locations where he intended to harm people.

He was booked on a state charge of terrorism and is being held in lieu of a $200,000 bond.

