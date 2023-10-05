NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are asking the public to help them identify two vandalism suspects.

Central Precinct detectives are working to identify two young men who vandalized the Music City Center and the Schermerhorn Symphony Center last Friday by spray painting graffiti on both properties.

Metro said the pair first vandalized the Music City Center around 7 p.m. before defacing the Schermerhorn about an hour later, according to a witness who saw a male spray painting graffiti on the building. He reportedly fled on foot, police said.

(Courtesy: MNPD)

The suspects are white and appear to be in their teens, according to police. One was tall and thin with long, shaggy hair, wearing black shorts, a black ball cap and a white T-shirt. He carried a bag with spray paint. The second suspect wore shorts, a white ball cap, and a white T-shirt. He was reportedly carrying a skateboard.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463).