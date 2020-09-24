Metro investigators raid home of serial cat hoarder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators from Metro Animal Care and Control cited a serial cat hoarder with misdemeanor animal cruelty after raiding her South Nashville trailer Wednesday morning.

The search warrant was obtained after neighbors in the Murfreesboro Pike community complained about dozens of cats and the strong odor of urine and feces.

The raid went down around 9:30 Wednesday morning. Metro Police assisted M.A.C.C. to secure the property occupied by 42-year-old Bridget Davis.

Bridget Davis (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

M.A.C.C. investigators donned Tyvek suits and respirators as they came and went from the trailer that investigators call deplorable. Photographs obtained by News 2 show cats on top of cats, urine and feces stained floors, as well as cat litter and food spilled everywhere.

Investigators say feces and urine were found on the stovetop, on the refrigerator, and even in Davis’ bed. They rescued 27 cats, one cat was found dead inside the home.

Lead field officer Cory Wells described conditions in the home:

“It was like you were literally sliding around in feces and urine on the floors. You’d kneel down to get cats and then you get back up and you are covered with feces and urine from the floors. It was definitely deplorable living conditions. It was not suitable for animals or human.”

Investigators tell News 2 that Davis has a history of cat hoarding and that the city has tried to correct her previously.

“And unfortunately, Bridget has many a chance. We have been working with her for several years,” said Wells, “We’ve offered her resources, and rescues have stepped up to help her lower her numbers. And she always ends up in the same situation.”

When asked why, Wells offered this:

“I don’t know that I have an answer for that. Cat hoarding is something that is hard to change people from. In her mind, they are her babies, and she is doing what is best for them, but as we know as professionals, that is no life for her or them.”

The 27 cats rescued are now recovering at M.A.C.C. headquarters.

Many of the animals have obvious signs of respiratory infections, and while interviewing Wells in the facility, you could hear cats wheezing.

“That is very common in cat hoarding situations. It comes from overcrowding and living conditions.”

Davis was cited with one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. According to Metro Police, she was charged with prostitution in 2010 and with theft of merchandise in 2015. She also has prior cruelty to animal citations through the environmental court.

Once the case is adjudicated, M.A.C.C. officials say the cats will be available for adoption.