Metro investigates bank robbery near Harding Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have released surveillance photos in an effort to catch a man accused of robbing a bank Monday.
Police said a man wearing a surgical face mask, a tan hat and a camouflage jacket with black pants handed a note to a teller at Regions Bank on Ridgefield Way near Harding Pike.
The note demanded cash, but no weapon was seen.
Take a close look at the photos provided. If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the bank robbery you’re urged to call police at Nashville Crime Stoppers (615) 742-7463.
The FBI and West Precinct detectives are investigating this crime.