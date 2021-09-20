Metro investigates bank robbery near Harding Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have released surveillance photos in an effort to catch a man accused of robbing a bank Monday.

Police said a man wearing a surgical face mask, a tan hat and a camouflage jacket with black pants handed a note to a teller at Regions Bank on Ridgefield Way near Harding Pike.

The note demanded cash, but no weapon was seen.

Take a close look at the photos provided. If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the bank robbery you’re urged to call police at Nashville Crime Stoppers (615) 742-7463.

(Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

The FBI and West Precinct detectives are investigating this crime.

