Metro, Goodlettsville police looking for serial bad check writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A warning is being issued from police in Metro and Goodlettsville.

Detectives are urging citizens to be careful accepting checks from a man they call a serial bad check writer, who has no money in his account yet he continues to write thousands of dollars in bad checks

Detective Taylor Jeansonne of the Metro Fraud Division says, “he does have 38 prior arrest charges. the majority of them are property and theft crimes.”

Metro police call 28-year-old Billy Woodard a serial criminal who writes bad check after bad check.

Jeansonne says, “I have him confirmed as a suspect in six worthless check cases.”

Woodard has a long criminal history that includes theft, fraud, worthless checks, and he’s been caught driving on a revoked license five times.

“The paper trail is there so it is easy to identify him,” Jeansonne says.

Metro fraud detectives say Woodard is bold, using his real name, his real I.D., and checks that have his actual address.

Metro Police showed News 2 a copy of one fraudulent check. It’s written on a Woodard Towing account for $1900. In the memo line, it says: for car.

Fraud detectives say this victim is one of seven in Metro who have lost more than $15,000.

Goodlettsville police said they are working two cases where victims are out of more than $10,000 dollars.

The detective had this final word on the Woodard case.

“Mr. Woodard, I know you are out there, you are pretty blatant and bold about your offenses but you will be caught eventually and face the consequences.”

At this time both Metro and Goodlettsville police are looking for this man. If you know where he is, give them a call.