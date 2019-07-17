Metro detective decommissioned, boyfriend arrested in domestic violence arrest in Cheatham County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro Nashville Police Department detective was decommissioned after she and her boyfriend were arrested in Cheatham County on Monday morning.

Investigators say Detective Megan Hoffman and her boyfriend, Jonathan Mahoney, were charged with domestic assault in the incident on the 1000 block of Moss Bennett Road just after 2:30 a.m.

Hoffman is accused of punching her boyfriend in the face. The responding officer arrested both of them after the couple reportedly had an argument.

Hoffman’s boyfriend said she also “destroyed the house” during the fight and they have cameras set up around the home that would corroborate his story. The officer observed debris around the home, a busted computer screen, a DVR device that had been ripped from the wall and a large hole in the bedroom door. However, the man refused to discuss the fight any further without a lawyer present.

Megan, who was outside with her family, likewise told police that her boyfriend had been violent toward her as well, telling the officer that he hit her with a hammer.

The officer observed bruising on the right side of Mahoney’s face as well as Hoffman’s busted lower lip and red marks on the right side of her face. She requested to go to the hospital for treatment; she was transported there by her family.

Both officers on the scene said they could not determine the primary aggressor. Mahoney was placed under arrest at that time. A warrant was also obtained for Hoffman’s arrest upon release from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

She will be interviewed by Metro investigators before being booked into the Cheatham Co. Jail.

