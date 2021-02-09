Metro detective arrests Walgreens employee allegedly selling cancer patients’ pain prescriptions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Walgreens pharmacy employee in Bordeaux is facing charges of felony drug conspiracy after police say she was sharing customers’ information to make profits off more than a thousand opioid pills.

It started on December first when a man came to pick up his wife’s cancer medication at the Walgreens off Clarksville Pike.

“When he got there, they told him it had already been picked up the night before… somebody provided his wife’s name date of birth address,” an undercover detective with Metro Nashville Police Department’s North Precinct told News 2 Tuesday.

The detective took the report and over the next two months, ten more similar reports came in from that same pharmacy.

“Walgreens was extremely helpful, they began stepping up their security procedures went way in, way beyond what the Tennessee State law requires them to do to help my investigation,” the detective explained.

System information showed a recently hired pharmacy employee, 27-year-old Dor Charika McKinney, was directly linked to one of the names who fraudulently picked up a prescription.

In fact, it was her husband, Christopher Lloyd.

The detective said a Walgreens loss prevention officer confronted McKinney and she immediately admitted it was her.

“She confessed that she would see the prescriptions come up in the terminal, take notes on her phone, and then contact someone either through cell phone or social media to come pick up the prescription providing them the victim’s identity information and pick it up,” the detective said.

Police have identified six different suspects who they say are part of this conspiracy to fraudulently obtain pain medication.

The detective said seeing the victims suffer was the hardest part of the investigation.

“We all have a family member that’s been affected by cancer or heart attack or surgeries and chronic pain, and we’ve all seen the toll that takes on someone,” he said.

Due to newer opioid laws, a police report has to go through the channels in order to approve a doctor writing a refill prescription on stolen medication within 30 days. This can take up to a week and a half.

“None of these people were people taking hydrocodone recreationally, they were all either cancer patients or heart patients or myriads of other chronic pain issues,” the detective said, “And so then you feel bad for these people they’re just trying to get their medicine, and ‘I’m just a victim of a senseless crime.'”

McKinney is charged with 11 counts of identity theft and felony drug conspiracy.

Two others are charged with picking up prescriptions under false identities, 21-year-old Robert Toran and 22-year-old Cameron Welsch.

Police said there are at least two victims who did not file police reports. If this has happened to you at this pharmacy, contact Metro Police. If this ever happen to you, police encourage you to file a report immediately.