Metro car theft suspect stopped at State line

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — One man is in custody accused of stealing a car out of Nashville and running from Metro Police.

According to Metro’s public information officer, Don Aaron, Icon Motors reported a stolen 2015 Nissan Altima. It was taken Monday. Around 10 o’clock Tuesday morning, the company was able to track the vehicle’s location and called police.

Aaron said officers with the North Precinct attempted to stop the driver near 16th Ave. and Wheless Street. At one point, the suspect drove at officers. Eventually, the driver was able to slip away and traveled on to Interstate-65 North.

Metro helicopters were deployed, while Metro called Tennessee Highway Patrol to help in the chase.

The driver was eventually caught by troopers at the Tennessee/Kentucky state line.

The suspect, James Whitson Jr., 27, was taken into custody. Metro police has charged him with felony evading arrest and assault on an officer. More charges may be pending.