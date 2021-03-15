Metro body camera footage released after woman wielding axe shot by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have released body camera footage after a woman with an axe was shot by an officer Friday.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. and followed another officer-involved shooting in Nashville early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Greer Road in Goodlettsville where they found 33-year-old Melissa Wooden holding a pick axe and baseball bat. She reportedly made statements that she wanted police to shoot her.

Video released Monday shows officers negotiating with Wooden for around six minutes. Officers asked Wooden if she was okay and asked her to put down the axe and bat.

WARNING: The following body camera footage shows an officer-involved shooting that may be graphic for some viewers. The suspect shot in the video, 33-year-old Melissa Wooden, is expected to be okay.

Shortly after, Wooden’s mother shows up in the video riding a scooter as the scene intensifies.

The video shows Wooden take two step towards the officer wearing the body camera. That’s when the officer fires his weapon, striking her.

Wooden was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was listed as stable on Monday.

Three officers who responded to the scene were placed on routine administrative assignment while the TBI investigates the shooting.