Meth On The Rise In Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While the majority of drug discussions in 2019 are focused on opioids, some suggest that meth is on its way back to center stage.

“The reality is, it’s still a huge issue for the state of Tennessee,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Communications Director Josh Devine said.

TBI said drug related arrests are steadily rising with only 65 in 2012 to more than 13,000 by 2018.

Devine said meth confiscations have become so significant it could surpass marijuana this year.

Mountain Movers, a Christian-based drug rehab program in Lebanon, says out of every ten men seeking treatment with them, six are hooked on meth.

“Now, it’s just everywhere. You can go to the suburbs and get it, you can go anywhere,” Founder Sonny Warmath said.

Warmath said it’s a cheap drug that’s spreading into the communities again.

“Prices for meth on the street are very, very cheap because these operations are able to churn out so much of this methamphetamine that can easily find its way into the states illicit drug supply,” Devine said.

TBI said the state recently put heavy regulations on ingredients to make meth, so while domestic labs are increasing there is still a demand. TBI is working to interrupt mid to large scale drug trafficking for meth from across the border.

“If there were not a demand for this drug in our state, there wouldn’t be a supply,” Devine said.

But without the supply from across the border, the affordability appeal would decrease. Hopefully deterring people from getting hooked on meth in Middle Tennessee.