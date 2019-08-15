MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men wanted in the deadly shooting of a man earlier this year in Murfreesboro have been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list.

The TBI announced Thursday a reward of $2,500 for information that leads to the arrests of Quandre Knowles, 22, and Delarrious Crawford, 29.

According to investigators, Knowles and Crawford are the men suspected in the murder of Daicori Saunders. He was killed June 25 in a shooting on Eagle Street in Murfreesboro.

Crawford was also wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

The two men should be considered armed and dangerous, the TBI said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.