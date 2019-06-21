Men playing poker robbed at North Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A group of men playing poker at a home in North Nashville were robbed early Friday morning.

Metro police were called to a home on Batavia Street around 3:15 a.m.

Two of the men playing poker went outside to their cars when they were approached by a man with a long gun, according to Metro police. They ran back to the front door of the home where more armed men came from around the other side of the building wearing ski masks.

The masked men forced the victims inside and held them all at gunpoint as they searched the home and took their valuables, according to Metro police.

The suspects took off on foot down an alley toward Charlotte Avenue and are believed to have then left the scene in a getaway vehicle parked nearby.

Metro police established a perimeter and a K-9 officer was brought in to help locate them but was unsuccessful.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

