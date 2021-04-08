Man on 3-wheeler killed, another wounded in shooting outside Bordeaux KFC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was killed and another wounded after the two were shot while riding a three-wheeler outside of a KFC in Bordeaux late Wednesday night.

Metro police responded around 11:45 p.m. to a reported shooting on Clarksville Pike near the Cumberland River.

Officers said two men were located with gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital for treatment. At least one of the men died from their injuries, according to police.

Detectives determined the two were shot while riding a three-wheeler.

No additional information was immediately released, including a suspect description.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

