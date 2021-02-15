Memphis man critically injured outside Nashville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Homicide Unit is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a Memphis man in critical condition.

According to police, 23-year-old Chauncey D. Gray was shot outside of the Marathon market at 234 West Trinity Lane. Gray suffered a wound to his neck and is hospitalized in life-threatening condition.

Police said Gray arrived at the market on foot and went inside. He left the market several minutes later and was met by a gunman who reportedly shot and robbed him.

Detectives are pursuing active leads.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.