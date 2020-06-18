Memphis fugitive on TBI Most Wanted List captured near Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WREG) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has captured a 20-year-old Memphis man in Nashville wanted for murder in four deadly shootings in the last year.

UPDATE: #MostWanted fugitive Joshua Dotson, wanted out of Memphis, has been taken into custody in the Nashville area by TBI, U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and THP. pic.twitter.com/JtQMZme5mx — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 18, 2020

According to TBI, Joshua Dotson was captured earlier this afternoon at an apartment on the 2300 block of Seifried Street and taken into custody without incident. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder along with weapons charges, according to the TBI.

Joshua Dotson is considered armed and dangerous! He’s wanted on 4 counts of First Degree Murder, 2 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, and 2 counts of Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.



1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/1r3yDMbUDg — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 17, 2020

Dotson was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened the morning of June 12 on Quinn Street in Memphis. Dotson’s girlfriend, Jamesha Covson, 19, and her unborn baby were killed in that shooting.

In addition, US Marshals said Dotson was also wanted in another deadly shooting that happened May 24 near Jesse Turner Park in Memphis. That shooting killed Reginald Anderson, US Marshals said. Another victim, Renita Bennett, was shot multiple times but survived.

The Memphis Police Department said Dotson was wanted in a third incident from Nov. 17, 2019, at the South Memphis Market at 1430 Elvis Presley Blvd. Divieon Parker, 18, was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot and pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.

News 2 sister station WREG-TV in Memphis contributed to this story.

