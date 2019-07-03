Medical examiner releases full autopsy reports for 7 of 8 Sumner Co. slaying victims

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner released the full autopsy reports for seven of the eight Sumner Co. Slaying victims.

All seven of the victims with completed reports were found by TBI agents on April 27, 2019, but officials said they all appeared to be dead for at least a day before they were discovered.

An eighth victim, John Dunn Jr., was found the following day and his autopsy report was not included.

A ninth victim in the attack, later identified as Mary Sue Hosale, survived and was recently released from the hospital.

The suspect in all the murders, Michael Cummins, was arrested after a manhunt that ended after a few hours. He is charged in all eight murders.

Previously, the TBI labeled all the deaths as homicides, and the medical examiner said all had died of blunt force injuries and some sharp force injuries.

Six victims were recovered from a residence located at 1177 Charles Brown Road.

1177 Charles Brown Road (TBI)

David Cummins, 51, the father of the suspect, was found on the bed in a bedroom of the home. His manner of death was blunt force injuries. His autopsy report states he received 11 lacerations to the head, blunt force injuries to his extremities and torso and skull fractures. Officials say he had ethanol and marijuana in his system.

Clara Cummins, 44, the mother of the suspect, was found on the floor of the bedroom. Her manner of death was multiple blunt force injuries and a sharp force injury. She suffered five lacerations to the head, and abrasions and lacerations to her face, chest, abdomen and back. Officials said she had ethanol in her system.

Charles Hosale, 45, identified as the uncle of the suspect, was found on the floor of another bedroom in the home. His manner of death was multiple blunt force injuries to the head. He was found with several skull fractures. Officials said he also had ethanol in his blood.

Rachel McGlothlin-Pee, 43, identified as the Hosale’s girlfriend, was found dead in the second bedroom of the home. Her manner of death was multiple blunt force injuries. She received 11 lacerations to the head, including four on her face, one on the top of her head and six to the back of the head. She also sustained injuries to the torso and extremities.

Diagram of where victims were found inside the home. (WKRN)

Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee, 12, the daughter of Rachel, was found dead in the living room of the home. Her manner of death was multiple sharp force traumas and blunt force trauma. She suffered five cuts to the back of the head and right ear, lacerations to the forehead, and abrasions on her face, chest, abdomen, back and extremities.

Mary Nuckols, 64, the mother of Rachel, was found dead on the couch in the living room of the home. Her manner of death was blunt force head trauma. However, the report says there was no evidence of trauma based on her external examination. Only an internal exam revealed brain bleeding and a skull fracture so serious that the base was literally split in half.

The seventh victim, 69-year-old Shirley Fehrle, whose relationship to the suspect is unknown, was discovered inside her home about a mile away on Luby Brown Road after investigators determined her vehicle was missing from the home. Her manner of death is multiple blunt force traumas. She suffered 13 lacerations on her face, multiple abrasions on extremities, facial bone fractures, skull fractures and rib fractures.

Sexual assault kits were performed on all of the victims. None displayed obvious signs of trauma.

