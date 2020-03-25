Meat thief targets elderly woman at Belle Meade Kroger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An elderly woman believes she was targeted by a meat thief and now she is warning others to be aware.

“I think I was probably picked because my white hair,” said Joyce Callis.

It happened around 7:30 Monday morning in the Belle Meade Kroger parking lot.

Callis told News 2 she was loading her few bags of groceries into the back of her car when a lady rushed up on her and started loading her groceries.

“Well, it was very startling for me. For somebody (to) just suddenly approach you and start grabbing your groceries, I didn’t know what she was going to do,” Callis explained.

Callis says the woman who claimed to be a nurse, insisted on lending a hand.

“I said I can do this and she said no problem, you don’t need to get wet. It didn’t take us but a few seconds to get what little I had out, but whenever I got home I realized I didn’t have one of the bags I had with meat. I had 3 packages of meat and it was gone, she stole it.”

A disheartening move that Callis says others need to be aware of.

“There’s good people that wants to help everybody and I think that’s wonderful and then there’s these people that just wants to get whatever they can get, anyway they can get it and that’s terrible.”

She says Kroger replaced her stolen meat. We spoke to Kroger officials who say they haven’t heard of any other similar incidents.





