McMinnville woman charged with arson in DeKalb County

DeKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested a McMinnville woman on a charge of arson.

According to the TBI, 47-year-old Jan Marie Winchester was arrested Monday.

On April 14, agents responded with deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to a reported structure fire on the 200 block of Lee Homer Road in Smithville. During the investigation, it was learned that Winchester was responsible for setting the fire.

Winchester was booked into DeKalb County Jail on $40,000 bond.