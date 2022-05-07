MCMINN CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Less than a week after human remains were found in a home in Tellico Plains, Tennessee, an Etowah man has now been charged with murder.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a multi-agency effort lead to the arrest Friday. TBI along with Monroe, Polk and McMinn counties worked to find the suspect.

May 1st law enforcement received a report of remains discovered in a wooded area on Old Furnace Road. An autopsy confirmed the victim was John Ball, 64. Ball was form Delano in Polk County.

John-S-Ball
John S. Ball mugshot (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Then, May 5th, John S. Ball, 45, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Abuse of a Corpse.

He’s being held without bond in Polk County Jail until his court appearance.