MCMINN CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Less than a week after human remains were found in a home in Tellico Plains, Tennessee, an Etowah man has now been charged with murder.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a multi-agency effort lead to the arrest Friday. TBI along with Monroe, Polk and McMinn counties worked to find the suspect.

May 1st law enforcement received a report of remains discovered in a wooded area on Old Furnace Road. An autopsy confirmed the victim was John Ball, 64. Ball was form Delano in Polk County.

John S. Ball mugshot (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Then, May 5th, John S. Ball, 45, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Abuse of a Corpse.

He’s being held without bond in Polk County Jail until his court appearance.