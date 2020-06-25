Maury County woman leads Williamson County deputies on a wild chase

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two deputies are slightly injured after pursuing a Maury County woman with felony warrants.

The incident began Wednesday morning around the Maury County/Williamson County line when deputies from Williamson County first spotted a Ford Fiesta driven by 38-year-old Amii Benge.

Deputies said Maury County put out a BOLO for Benge around 5:30 a.m. Initially, little was known about the woman. When she sped away, deputies discontinued the chase because her charges were thought to be minor.

It was soon learned that Benge was the primary aggressor in a domestic assault in Maury County, and her charges were deemed much more serious felonies.

When deputies caught up with Benge again, a chase ensued.

“I hear one of my guys on the radio saying, ‘we’re northbound doing 95 miles per hour on I-65,'” said Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades.

According to Rhoades, the Maury County woman was also charged with DUI and showed deputies a beer she was drinking during the chase.

“I’ve heard she held up a beer can on them,” said Sheriff Rhoades.

After many miles, Benge pulled off at McKewen Drive where video showed multiple officers approaching Benge’s door. Motorcycle officer Jimmy Gilliam tried to open her driver’s door and Benge floored the gas pedal, driving over a curb.

The acceleration threw ten-year veteran Gilliam to the concrete. He bounced back up and got back on his motorcycle, following the other cars again in the pursuit.

“He grabbed hold of her and tried to get the door open, and she took off and fortunately he was not attached to her in any way that he could fall down and keep going, he’s okay and back at work today,” said Sheriff Rhoades.

Minutes later, Benge exited onto Moores Lane when cars behind and in front of her boxed her in. Benge slammed into the passenger door of one deputy while another deputy rammed the Ford Fiesta disabling it.

Deputies surrounded Benge, broke her driver’s window and pulled her out of the driver’s seat. One officer suffered a cut hand, but thankfully nobody else was seriously injured and the situation was diffused before harm could come to any motorist.

“Yeah, that is what we get paid to do. This is the job we signed up for. It’s out job to protect and serve and that’s what we are going to do, serve and protect,” said Sheriff Rhoades.

Benge is charged with DUI, two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, and several other charges. Her bond is $31,500.

