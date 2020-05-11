Maury County: Man indicted on 54 cases of money laundering

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Maury County Sheriff’s Department

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators say a man wanted on 54 counts of money laundering turned himself into the Maury County Sheriff’s Department Monday.  

On top of money laundering, 39-year-old Tommy Riker was also indicted for theft over $250,000.  

Riker is accused of stealing medical supplies from Maury Regional Hospital and selling them online. Investigators say they believe Riker stole over $600,000 worth of equipment between January of 2017 through August of 2019, when he was terminated from Maury Regional.  

Riker was released from jail Monday on a $100,000 bail. Police say his charges could lead to decades in jail.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories