Maury County: Man indicted on 54 cases of money laundering

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators say a man wanted on 54 counts of money laundering turned himself into the Maury County Sheriff’s Department Monday.

On top of money laundering, 39-year-old Tommy Riker was also indicted for theft over $250,000.

Riker is accused of stealing medical supplies from Maury Regional Hospital and selling them online. Investigators say they believe Riker stole over $600,000 worth of equipment between January of 2017 through August of 2019, when he was terminated from Maury Regional.

Riker was released from jail Monday on a $100,000 bail. Police say his charges could lead to decades in jail.