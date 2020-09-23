Maury County deputy arrested on rape, child abuse charges

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Maury County deputy has been arrested on charges of child abuse and rape.

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said his office and the Columbia Police Department began their investigation after they received “disturbing information” concerning 24-year-old Hunter Reed, a county deputy.

Interviews were conducted and Columbia police issued warrants for Reed’s arrest, according to Sheriff Rowland. Reed was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Maury County jail.

The sheriff added Reed has been dismissed from his role with the Maury County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was immediately released, as the investigation continues.