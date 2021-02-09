Maury County deputies fight with carjacking suspect accused of sexually assaulting victim

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old Maury County man is behind bars accused of multiple carjackings, punching a woman in the face, sexually assaulting a woman, and fighting with deputies.

It all happened Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 50 near Culleoka. This is where a quick but violent crime spree came to a flashpoint in the middle of the highway.

Bodycam of the incident shows deputies arriving, getting out of their squad cars, weapons raised. The officer’s attention is on a man inside a silver Toyota Camry.

According to Sheriff Bucky Rowland, the man sitting in the passenger seat is 22-year-old Devondrick Tanner.

Devondrick Tanner (Source: Maury County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators tell News 2 that it all started when Tanner crashed his own vehicle. A woman driving a pickup truck stopped to make sure Tanner was okay. According to deputies, that’s when Tanner struck the woman in the face and allegedly began unzipping her pants. The woman was able to escape from Tanner by crawling out the passenger side door of her own vehicle. The woman ran for help while Tanner reportedly stole her truck and drove away.

It’s not long after this crime that Tanner crashed the stolen Dodge Dakota he’s driving. A second Good Samaritan who witnessed the crash went to check on Tanner’s condition.

According to that female driver, “I noticed him swerving, so I slowed down.”

That’s when the woman told deputies Tanner got into the passenger seat of her silver Toyota Camry. The woman said she asked him if he is okay and “he never spoke a word.”

The woman said she got out of the vehicle and took the keys so Tanner couldn’t drive away. That woman told deputies that her handgun was in her Camry that Tanner now has access to.

It’s about this time that deputies arrived and surround the Camry. Deputies can be heard yelling multiple commands for Tanner to exit the vehicle, to show his hands, and surrender.

At one point, Tanner opened the door and sprints at a deputy. The suspect covered approximately 20 feet in two seconds. He tackled the deputy who began to fight back.

“That’s the thing, we have the luxury of being here and freezing this frame by frame and seeing this guy’s hands, but he has only 2 seconds to make that in a stressful situation,” said Sheriff Rowland.

In slow motion as Tanner rushed towards him, you can see the deputy try and reholster his pistol but there is not enough time.

As Tanner is about to tackle the deputy, the officer threw his service weapon away from Tanner toward his back up officers.

While one officer secured that discarded weapon, other officers came to their fellow officer’s aid.

“We still know there is a weapon, it may not be in his hand, we don’t know if it is in his jacket or his pocket or waist band or what,” said Sheriff Rowland.

Rowland adds, “This right here is something I have never trained for in my life to throw my weapon, my sidearm away, but he knows he has his other deputies here, but he knows when he comes with that other hand, most likely he or that suspect will be shot.”

As officers wrestled with the violent man, you can hear the electricity of a dry stun gun that seemingly has minimal effect.

Several officers shouted at Tanner to comply, to surrender, to give up.

As they struggled with Tanner, officers punched his arms and hands and other pressure points seeking compliance. Finally, Tanner was handcuffed.

Officers called for EMS and tell Tanner he was lucky he was not shot.

Sheriff Rowland tells News 2 he is proud of his officers and the restraint they show in a volatile moment.

“He was very much justified to use deadly force to stop the threat,” said Sheriff Rowland.

Rowland adds, “We are not playing tiddly winks, we are taking a violent felon off the streets. But as soon as he gave his hands, there was not another strike, not another taze. Nothing. No more. No less to make the arrest.”

At this point, it is unclear what was going on in Tanner’s mind. Deputies tell News 2 he was definitely under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or both.

The good news is that nobody, including the suspect, suffered any serious injuries.

Tanner is charged with two counts of carjacking, simple assault, assault on an officer, sexual battery and resisting arrest.