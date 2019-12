MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Maury County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the suspects in a drink machine theft.

Officials say the theft happened in the late hours of Dec. 17 to the early hours of Dec. 18. They say the suspects entered the parking lot of Plow Boys Market in the 2400 block of Santa Fe Pike and stole a drink machine from the front of the store.

Anyone with information asked to contact Detective Sergeant Steve Kindler at 931-375-8694.