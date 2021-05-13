Massage therapist with revoked license arrested again, charged with more sex crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A massage therapist who was arrested last month and later released on bond has been arrested again for more sex crimes.

Metro police say 33-year-old Tarek Mentouri was arrested on a grand jury indictment charging him with eight counts of sexual battery, five counts of assault (offensive contact), two counts of harassment, rape and kidnapping involving nine women who had gone to his home on Glade Street for either a massage appointment or to apply for a job he had posted for an assistant.

The kidnapping and rape charges stem from a woman who claimed Mentouri held her down in a chair and forced her to perform a sex act on him. Mentouri is also accused of putting his genitals on victims during massages, according to investigators.

At the time of his arrest on Thursday, Mentouri was free on a $2,500 bond for felony impersonation of a licensed professional. The Tennessee Massage Licensing Board revoked Mentouri’s massage license in August after multiple clients accused him of sexual misconduct during appointments.

In April, officers conducted a controlled undercover deal with Mentouri for a massage at his home. After Mentouri was paid prior to the massage, officers took him into custody.

Mentouri is jailed in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Mentouri is asked to contact MNPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540.