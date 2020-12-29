Masked robber strikes Springfield convenience store

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Springfield police are investigating after a masked person robbed a convenience store early Tuesday morning.

Officers said the person entered the Sudden Service on Memorial Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. with their face covered and demanded money “under the threat of violence.”

The robber ran from the store toward Central Avenue with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 615-384-8422 or 615-384-4911.