Masked robber hits Taco Bell drive-thru in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the masked person who robbed a Taco Bell in South Nashville at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the fast food restaurant on Nolensville Pike at Paragon Mills Road for a reported armed robbery.

According to police, a masked person walked up to the drive-thru, pulled out a gun and demanded money. Surveillance video shows the robber drop the money, pick it up and then run from the restaurant.

No injuries were reported, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

