Masked man in shoe covers robs Bellevue business at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the masked man who robbed a Dollar General in Bellevue at gunpoint Thursday night.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the business on Old Hickory Boulevard near Charlotte Pike.

According to police, the robber approached employees in front of the store and pointed a gun at them, ordering them to go inside. He then demanded money from the register and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, running behind the building toward an apartment complex, officers revealed.

The employees provided a suspect description of a black man, who was around 6 foot 1 inches tall, wearing a black mask, a gray windbreaker with black stripes, shoe covers and jeans.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

