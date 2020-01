MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot at multiple officers Friday night.

According to Murfreesboro Police, officers were investigating a car crash when shots were fired at officers.

Authorities are currently looking for the suspect. No injuries were reported at this time, police said.

