MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to Coffee County Sheriff Frank Watkins, a man was arrested and charged with rape of a child.

Officials say the mother found Nathaniel Cunningham sexually abusing her 7-year-old child.

The incident reportedly occurred on East Moore Street in Coffee County.

Sheriff Watkins says Cunningham posted his $30,000 bond and is now free until his next court date on August 8.

