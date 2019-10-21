Man wounded when gunshots fired into home in Old Hickory

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Metro police generic_268029

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after gunshots were fired into a home in Old Hickory Sunday night, wounding a man inside.

Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. to a shooting on Anthony Street near Old Hickory Boulevard.

When police arrived, they learned someone fired gunshots into the residence, striking a man who was inside.

The victim was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. His injuries were considered serious.

No other details were immediately released.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar