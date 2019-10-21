Man wounded when gunshots fired into home in Old Hickory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after gunshots were fired into a home in Old Hickory Sunday night, wounding a man inside.

Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. to a shooting on Anthony Street near Old Hickory Boulevard.

When police arrived, they learned someone fired gunshots into the residence, striking a man who was inside.

The victim was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. His injuries were considered serious.

No other details were immediately released.

