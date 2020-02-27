1  of  11
Closings
Man wounded in stabbing at Bordeaux home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a home in Bordeaux early Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to a stabbing at a residence on County Hospital Road, not far from Clarksville Pike.

According to police, a man was transported to a hospital for treatment of at least one stab wound. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, officers revealed.

Detectives said the stabbing appeared to be domestic in nature, but no additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

