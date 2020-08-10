Man wounded in shootout at Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man pumping gas on Whites Creek Pike was wounded in a shootout late Sunday night.

Officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a gas station at Moormans Arm Road, where the man had been shot in the shoulder. The victim was driven to a hospital by someone in the area and was expected to survive his injuries, police said.

According to police, surveillance video showed the man was pumping gas, when he got into a shootout with someone driving by. It appeared the other person involved in the shootout crashed into the back of a bystander’s vehicle, then drove off.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.