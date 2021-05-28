Man wounded in shooting at Whites Creek Pike apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot at a Nashville apartment complex late Thursday night.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. to reports of gunfire on Whites Creek Pike near Moormans Arm Road.

A man who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

The gunman has not been located and no description was provided.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.