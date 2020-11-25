Man wounded in shooting at West Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting in West Nashville Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex on Alabama Avenue, off Interstate 40.

When police arrived, they said they located one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries was not known.

One person was taken away from the shooting scene in handcuffs.

No additional information was immediately released.