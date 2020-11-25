Man wounded in shooting at West Nashville apartment complex

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting in West Nashville Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex on Alabama Avenue, off Interstate 40.

When police arrived, they said they located one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries was not known.

One person was taken away from the shooting scene in handcuffs.

No additional information was immediately released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Don't Miss

Trending Stories