Man wounded in shooting at Nashville fast food restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot at a fast food restaurant near Brick Church Pike late Monday night.

Officers responded just after 10 p.m. to the Jack In The Box on Hampton Street near the intersection with West Trinity Lane.

(Photo: WKRN)

The Nashville Fire Department said a shooting victim was transported from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

No additional information was immediately released, including whether the shooter had been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.