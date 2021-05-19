Man wounded in shooting at East Nashville apartment complex

Pennington Avenue shooting

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting at an East Nashville apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to reports of gunfire on Pennington Avenue near Cahal Avenue in the Inglewood area.

(Photo: WKRN)

When police arrived, they said they learned a shooting victim had been driven to a hospital for treatment.

The victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to officers.

Police have not said if a shooter is in custody.

No additional information was immediately released.

