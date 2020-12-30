Man wounded in shooting at Donelson motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot while at a motel in Donelson early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to reports of a shooting at the Extended Stay America on McGavock Pike, which is in the area of Interstate 40 and Briley Parkway.

When police arrived, they said they located a man who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to investigators.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.